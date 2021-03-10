Neetu Kapoor On Getting Back To Work Post Rishi Kapoor's Demise: It Was The Only Way To Get On With Life

Rishi Kapoor's untimely demise due to leukemia amid the COVID-19 pandemic last year, was a huge blow not just for his family members but also for his fans across the globe. His wife and actress Neetu Kapoor's world came tumbling down after this unfortunate event.

However, the veteran actress gathered all courage and began working on her upcoming film, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Recently, in an interview with Mid-day, Neetu opened up about coping with Rishi's passing and resuming work after several years.

The actress told the tabloid, "I had gathered courage to work after Rishi passed away in 2020. I told myself that work would help me get over my grief. It was the only way to get on with life."

During the filming of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Neetu even contracted COVID-19. Speaking about battling the infectious virus, the actress said, "Many others on the set of Jug Jugg Jeeyo got infected. But I was feeling terribly guilty, so I came back, self-quarantined and after testing negative, in around 10 days, I resumed work. Everyone was young and said that Neetu auntie would need time to recover, but I made it."

Neetu said that things were initially tough and added, "I was being made to quarantine in Chandigarh but I wanted to return. Karan (Johar) arranged for me to be put in a plastic enclosure and transported in a charter air ambulance."

"At home, my staff would leave my tray of food outside. I was on the floor below, while they were upstairs. My staff was outstanding! They told me they'd rather get COVID than leave me alone. They never took off their masks. In the morning, I would let fresh air come in. Although they were around four or five people, none got infected," the actress recalled while speaking with the daily.

Neetu further said that the pandemic actually worked in her favour as her family was with her for more than six months, and everybody was spoiling her silly.

