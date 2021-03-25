neetu-kapoor-shares-a-happy-video-with-rishi-kapoor-from-their-last-trip-to-new-york-city

A couple of hours ago, actress Neetu Kapoor shared a beautiful video on her Instagram page, wherein she is seen exploring New York City with her late husband Rishi Kapoor. In the video, Neetu is seen capturing Rishi Kapoor humming on the streets of New York. He keeps telling his wife to capture the view, not him.

Neetu captioned the post as, "Since today is Rishiji's 11 month prayer meet felt like sharing some moments from our last trip to NYC 🙏🌸."

Within a couple of hours of being uploaded on Instagram, the video garnered more than three lakh views, and most of the viewers got emotional seeing a happy Mr Kapoor in the video. The post is filled with lovely comments and many left heart emoticons on it.

With respect to work, Neetu Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film also casts Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Earlier, before starting the shoot of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Neetu Kapoor had penned a sweet note for her husband and children Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor's Mumbai City FC Wins ISL 2020-21; Neetu Kapoor & Team Members Pose With The Trophy

"My first flight, in these scary times !! Nervousss for this journey !!🤞🏼 While Kapoor Sahab, you aren't here holding my hand, I know you are with me .. #RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this.. ❣️❣️ #jugjuggjeeyo."

Neetu Kapoor was last seen in Besharam in 2013 along with her son Ranbir Kapoor. She is returning to films after a gap of eight years, and fans are super excited to see her on the silver screen again.

ALSO READ: Neetu Kapoor On Getting Back To Work Post Rishi Kapoor's Demise: It Was The Only Way To Get On With Life