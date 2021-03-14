Ranbir Kapoor's Mumbai City FC Wins ISL 2020-21; Neetu Kapoor & Team Members Pose With The Trophy

Ranbir Kapoor's team Mumbai City FC has won the ISL 2020-21 season. Mumbai City FC won the ISL trophy after beating ATK-Mohun Bagan, the winners of last season. Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir's mother attended the final match in his absence, as the actor is currently home quarantined after testing positive for coronavirus.

Neetu Kapoor, who is all delighted about the victory, took to her official Instagram page and shared a picture with the Mumbai City FC team members. In the picture, she is seen lifting the trophy along with the team. "@mumbaicityfc champions of 2021 🍾🙌," Neetu Kapoor captioned her post. Even though Ranbir Kapoor is disappointed about missing the live match, the actor is reportedly overwhelmed with the victory of Mumbai City FC.

Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend Alia Bhatt is also equally elected about the victory of Mumbai City FC and took to her official Instagram page to congratulate the team. Alia shared Neetu Kapoor's post and a poster of the team on her Instagram stories, and the congratulated team Mumbai City FC.

Coming back to Ranbir Kapoor's current health status, the sources suggest that the actor is completely fine and is recuperating fastly. Talking about her son's health status, Neetu Kapoor wrote: "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for COVID-19. He is on medication and is recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions."

Both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were shooting for the last schedule of their highly anticipated project Brahmastra, before the actor tested positive for coronavirus. Ranbir expected to resume the shoot of the project after his recovery. Apart from Brahmastra, the actor will be next seen in the upcoming psychological thriller, Animal.

