Pakistani Actress Naila Jaffri Passes Away After Battling Cancer

Veteran Pakistani actress Naila Jaffri passed away after a six-year-long and tumultuous battle with ovarian cancer on July 17. The actress was undergoing treatment at the Liaquat National Hospital in Karachi. She was known for her performances in TV shows like Maa Mujh Ko Sulana and Thodi Si Khushiyan.

Her close friend and filmmaker Furqan T Siddiqui took to his social media handle to mourn her loss. He wrote, "My very dear friend & colleague Nyla Jafri has passed away in #Karachi battling Cancer for a long time. She was a brave person who fought this disease for years without taking any Govt support. You & your million dollar smile will be missed forever. You will be at a better place." Take a look at the post.

My very dear friend & colleague Nyla Jafri has passed away in #Karachi battling Cancer for a long time. She was a brave person who fought this disease for years without taking any Govt support. You & ur million dollar smile will be missed forever. You will be at a better place pic.twitter.com/OtvTA4eRkL — Furqan T. Siddiqui (@furqantsiddiqui) July 17, 2021

According to a news report in Something Haute, Naila Jaffri had requested royalties for the re-runs of her TV shows to meet the expenses of her cancer treatment. Many members of the Pakistani film and TV fraternity had also supported the late actress for the same. According to the news report, she had stated, "A lot of other people might not need such money, but when you haven't been working for a while, and have no support, these things become very important."

Mom actor Adnan Siddiqui also paid his tribute to Naila Jaffri. He stated on his social media account, "Another heartbreaking loss...#NailaJafri, you fought with spirited courage. We would always remember not just your work but also how you became our voice for royalty. Even in your last days, you did not forget to help others."

Actress Mansha Pasha wrote, "Extremely saddened to hear the news of the passing of #nailajaffery Apa. She was a force to be reckoned with, strong and positive in the face of a terrible illness. May Allah rest her soul in peace."

Raees actress Mahira Khan quoted a tribute post for Naila Jaffri with a red heart emoji. The translated tweet in Urdu read, "How people hide under the dust. Familiar face air around the hands of the disease. I was disturbed when I found peace in the northern areas. It was sad to hear about the situation on social media. And now, defeated by disease and worldliness, they set out on an eternal journey. Life has mercy on us."

Image Credit: Furqan T Siddiqui Twitter