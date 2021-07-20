Raj Kundra Row: Poonam Pandey Is Worried About Shilpa Shetty And Her Kids; Says Her Heart Goes Out To Them

Actress Poonam Pandey expressed her concern towards the family of Raj Kundra who was arrested by Mumbai Police in a pornography-related case. While speaking to a leading daily, Poonam said that her heart goes out to Kundra's actress-wife Shilpa Shetty and her kids- Viaan and Samisha.

Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Arrested By Mumbai Police For Creation Of Pornographic Films

Poonam told Times Of India, "At this moment my heart goes out to Shilpa Shetty & her kids. I can't imagine what she must be going through. So, I refuse to use this opportunity to highlight my trauma."

She further added, "The only thing I'll add is that I have filed a police complaint in 2019 against Raj Kundra and subsequently registered a case at the honourable high court of Bombay against him for fraud & theft. This matter is sub judice, hence I would prefer to limit my statements. Also, I have full faith in our police & the judicial process."

Those who are unaware, Poonam Pandey had filed a case in the Bombay High Court against Raj Kundra and his associates from Armsprime Media, an app which manages celebrity apps. In 2019, Kundra invested in Armsprime Media and Pandey was a client of the same app allegedly for Rs 60 lakh. She had claimed that they were illegally using content featuring her even after the termination of her contract with the company.

Poonam had claimed that the contract was terminated a month later due to some payment issues.

Raj Kundra's Arrest: His Tweets On Comparing P*rn And Prostitution Go Viral On Internet

Just like Poonam, many netizens reacted to the entire controversy and expressed their concern towards Raj Kundra's kids. On one side, Kundra is constantly being slammed and trolled by netizens while on the other hand, netizens are defending Shilpa Shetty. Many netizens came out in support of Shilpa and asked the trolls to limit their bashing till Raj Kundra and not involve his family in it.