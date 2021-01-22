Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Animal: Details About Parineeti Chopra And Anil Kapoor's Roles Revealed

The makers of Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Animal left fans pleasantly surprised when they dropped the teaser of the gangster film on the first day of 2021. They also revealed that the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles. Since then, everyone is waiting with bated breath to know more details about this flick.

Well folks, we now have some interesting scoop for you! If reports are to be believed, the film revolves around the metamorphosis of Ranbir Kapoor's character, and has Parineeti Chopra playing the role of his wife. On the other hand, Anil will be seen essaying the role of his father.

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, "Parineeti plays Ranbir's wife, whereas Anil Kapoor plays his father, who is an emperor of sorts in his line of business."

Spilling the beans about the film's plot, the source continued, "It's a gangster drama, but in a space not done before. The premise of the film entangles the turbulent relationships between all the characters that eventually lead to the protagonist becoming an 'animal' in nature."

"It's a rooted gangster drama, with emotions, vengeance and darkness, yet very larger than life in terms of treatment," the source further continued.

Though Animal is slated to go on floors in June, it all depends on Ranbir's work calender. The actor recently returned back to Mumbai after wrapping the Noida schedule of his upcoming film with Luv Ranjan which has Parineeti Chopra paired opposite him. Meanwhile, rumours are rife that Bulbull fame Tripti Dimri has also been roped in as the second leading lady in Animal.

