Rashmi Rocket Release Date & Streaming Time On ZEE5 [Details Inside]

Akarsh Khurana's much-awaited upcoming sports-drama Rashmi Rocket is all set to release on ZEE5 on October 15. Set in Kutch, Gujarat, the film stars Taapsee Pannu in the title role of a gifted athlete who faces discrimination for not being conventionally feminine. Apart from Taapsee, the film also stars Priyanshu Painyuli, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Abhishek Banerjee, and Supriya Pilgaonkar in key roles.

While the official streaming time of the film has not been announced yet, Rashmi Rocket is expected to be released at 12 pm on October 15, 2021.

While the trailer of the film was appreciated by several netizens, many trolls also took a jibe at Taapsee over her 'manly' body. However, she didn't get offended, but clapped back by saying, "All I will say is. Just remember this line and wait for 23rd September :) And advance mein THANK YOU I really worked hard for this compliment (sic)."

Reportedly, the film is inspired by many women athletes who are subjected to the practice of gender testing in sports.

During the promotions of the film, Taapsee had said that just like many of us, even she was unaware about the gender testing issue that many women athletes go through.

Taapsee said, "I met Nanda Periyasamy (Rashmi Rocket writer), who had the story with him for this film. He had made a very beautiful AV of the story for my reference. When I saw it, I was honestly shocked because I like watching sports and follow it a lot too, but still, I had no idea about the gender testing issue that the film highlights. I had to Google it. I was completely shocked after I got to know the details about this particular issue."

Written by Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon, the film is produced by RSVP and Mango People Media.