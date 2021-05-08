Raveena Tandon Donates 300 Oxygen Cylinders, Says 'Delhi Is Almost Gasping For Breath'

Actress Raveena Tandon recently started an initiative called Oxygen Seva On The Wheels Mumbai To Delhi, and donated 300 oxygen cylinders amid the COVID-19 crisis. While interacting with IANS, Tandon said she was distributed by the oxygen shortage and decided to take it upon herself to send more cylinders.

Raveena who sending oxygen cylinders through her non-profit organization, Rudra Foundation said, instead of just sitting and tweeting about it she wanted to do something. "As you can see, Delhi is almost gasping for breath, and this is the initiative a few like-minded people along with me decided to take up," Raveena added.

The actress is currently working on gathering more funds from like-minded people, who are well-off for funding. She said, "whether it is our friends or anyone who has extra money. We are not pressuring people, the common man to come forward and donate. At this moment, everyone needs to save for emergency that they might face. But yes, we are reaching out to people who can make a difference and asking them to chip in."

oxygen to the right people, so that it can go to those who need it, "free of cost". The actress said, "we have tied up with people where we know for sure this will go free of cost to the needy."

Apart from the Delhi police, Raveen is working with Radha Soami Satsang Beas at Chattarpur and also verifying through Twitter, "whoever is most needy at that time and sending cylinders there. It's a personal one-to-one thing that we are doing," she added.

Raveen said she is thankful for the support she is getting from family members, "my extended family, cousins, like-minded friends," who have chipped in, however, feels that it just a drop in an ocean and more needs to be done.