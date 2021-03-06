Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer On NCB Chargesheet: All Efforts Have Been Directed To Rope Rhea In

The NCB filed a charge sheet in the drugs case in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. According to reports, Rhea Chakraborty her brother Showik and 31 more have been named in the 1200 page long statement, with charges of procuring, using and supplying drugs.

Now, Rhea's lawyer, Advocate Satish Maneshinde has reacted to the NCB chargesheet. He said, "The 12000-page charge was expected. All efforts of NCB have been directed towards Rhea Chakraborty to somehow rope her in. The entire amount of 'Narcotic Substances' 'Recovered' against 33 Accused are nothing compared to what even a Constable in Mumbai Police or Narcotics Cell or the Airport Customs or other agencies recover from one raid or trap."

Maneshinde questioned about NCB's investigation in Bollywood drug nexus and added, "The entire NCB from top to bottom was engaged in unearthing drug angle in Bollywood... There's hardly any material against any known faces who were paraded during the investigations, I wonder why? Either the allegations were false or Only God Knows the Truth. The charge sheet is a damp squib standing on the foundation of Inadmissible Evidence and Statements recorded under section 67 of the NDPS Act even after the Supreme Court Judgement in Toofan Singh Judgement... "

Satish concluded the statement adding that his client will have the last laugh. "Without Rhea Chakraborty being Charged this case has no substance... The HC has found no prima facie material at the stage of Bail of alleged 'Financing' Drugs Trade. We will have the Last Laugh. Satya Mev Jayate. Advocate Satish Maneshinde 🙏🌹."

According to the NCB chargesheet, Rhea "has provided funds for the purchase of drugs, thus, she has financed an activity related to illicit drug dealings. Rhea Chakraborty has facilitated a channel of supply of drugs with the help of her brother Showik Chakraborty..."

ALSO READ: NCB Chargesheet Claims Rhea Chakraborty Funded Drug Deals & Conspired To Sell

ALSO READ: NCB Submits Charge Sheet In Drugs Case In Connection With SSR, 33 Named Including Rhea & Showik Chakraborty