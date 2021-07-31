Ali Fazal And Richa Chadha On If They Get Affected With Each Other's Intimate Scenes With Their Co-Stars

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha never fail to shell out some major couple goals for their fans. The couple almost had wedding bells ringing for the two last year but the COVID-19 pandemic acted as a major bummer and they postponed their wedding. Recently Ali and Richa spoke about being possessive about each other's intimate scenes with their other co-stars in their films.

The couple made an appearance together in the show Feet Up With The Stars wherein they were candid about the same. However, the couple's answers were rather at ease that proved that they were not possessive about each other's intimate scenes at all. Richa Chadha also went on to say that there is nothing romantic about shooting an intimate scene.

Ali Fazal Says He Needs To Earn More Money To Get Married To Richa Chadha As Work Has Stopped

Richa Chadha said, "As far as the kissing and the making out because we do it, we know there is nothing in the least romantic about it. When you are kissing, an uncle comes and wants the thermocol to be adjusted, tells you to show more tongue. Mostly, it's really awkward."

Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Doing 3 Idiots; 'Some College Students Had Harmed Themselves'

On the other hand, Ali Fazal said, "I am a believer of this. Intimate scenes are most organic when they are actually choreographed." Ali and Richa have starred in the movies Fukrey and Fukrey Returns.

Recently Ali Fazal also spoke about his wedding to Richa Chadha. The Victoria And Abdul actor spoke with RJ Siddharth Kannan about the same wherein he said, "Very soon hopefully, hopefully...Pichla Ek Saal Ajeeb Sa Raha Hai Sabke Liye (It has been a strange year for everyone). I'm sure everybody knows. Personally, I've had tragedies in the family so I think we have just decided that we will just celebrate will everybody, nice receptions or something. I don't know, I don't know how." The actor added that he wishes to earn some money before tying the knot with Richa. He went on to say, "Thought of earning some money first as work has also stopped. We need money to celebrate."

On the work front, Ali Fazal will be seen in the much-awaited Hollywood film Death On The Nile. The movie will also star Gal Gadot, Tom Bateman, Rusell Brand and others. Richa Chadha will be seen in the movie Abhi To Party Shuru Hui Hai.