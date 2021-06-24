Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Doing 3 Idiots; 'Some College Students Had Harmed Themselves'

Even though actor Ali Fazal had a cameo in Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots, his character left a strong impact on moviegoers. For the unversed, he played the character of Joy Lobo who died by suicide after Dr Viru Sahastrabuddhe (played by Boman Irani) told him that he will not graduate.

In his recent tete-a-tete with Peeping Moon, Ali Fazal made a surprising revelation and said that he slipped into depression when he started with 3 Idiots.

"I played a small role in it. Do you know what happened? Suddenly they were doing some news pieces, not to sound morbid or anything but at that time, some college students had harmed themselves, and then I got a call from some news channel saying, 'Sir, you've played this role and this is exactly what has happened. How do you feel about it?' and I was crushed at that point," said the Fukrey actor.

Ali Fazal went on to add that he was naive at that time, because he was in his second year of college and had just started with 3 Idiots.

"I went into depression and I told Raju sir (Rajkumar Hirani) and all these people and they said, 'please don't do this. Tell them to talk to the producer and don't feel like this'. Obviously, they were very sweet about it and I used to suddenly start associating that I couldn't explain much in a small role," added Fazal.

He concluded by saying that post the release of 3 Idiots, he wished that he gets a big role so that he can take the audiences through the whole journey, and tell them that he didn't mean to hurt anybody.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM.