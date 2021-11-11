Sanjay Kapoor Shares A Heartwarming Post For Daughter Shanaya Kapoor As She Begins Shooting For Her Debut Film

Sanjay Kapoor took to his social media handle to share a heartwarming post for his daughter Shanaya Kapoor who will start shooting for her Bollywood debut project today (November 11). Sanjay shared some lovely pictures with his daughter along with a special message for her. Many members of the film fraternity also showered some love on the post.

Talking about the post, Sanjay Kapoor shared some beautiful pictures of him with Shanaya Kapoor right from her childhood to the present age. The Sirf Tum actor captioned the same stating, "#newbeginnings, so proud of you. Work hard, #focus, this is only the beginning, the sky is the limit, #firstdayshoot #excitingtimes, love you." He also captioned the post with many red heart and Nazar emojis. Take a look at the same.

Shanaya Kapoor was quick to reply to her father's post stating, "Love you, dad." Many other celebs like Farah Khan, Amruta Arora, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Panday and Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani also dropped in some love on the post. Earlier this year, Shanaya had announced her Bollywood debut that will be bankrolled by Karan Johar. She had stated, "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the Dharma Cornerstone Agency family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahh!) this July by Dharma Productions, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad."

Shanaya Kapoor has also worked as an assistant director in the Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Talking about her debut, she had revealed to IANS stating, "I'm extremely excited and looking forward to shooting the film. I have been doing several readings with my director and have been having lots of discussions on my character brief and breakdown of the scenes. I think understanding the skin and honesty of a character is important" Her debut film will be helmed by Shashank Khaitan and will also star Laksh Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. In the same interaction, Shanaya had also picked up her father Sanjay Kapoor's role in Lust Stories to be one of her recent favourite works of his.