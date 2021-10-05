Shah Rukh And Aryan Khan Are Being Targeted, Feels Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan got arrested following a raid at a party on a cruise ship by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), he has become the hot topic of discussion on social media. Everyone is curious to learn the truth behind his arrest and his alleged involvement in consumption of drugs. While one has to wait to know how Aryan's controversy comes to an end, Shah Rukh's Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa co-star Suchitra Krishnamoorthi feels that the superstar and his son are being targeted.

Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Seen Leaving The Court For NCB Office As He Gets Denied Bail

While speaking to India Today, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi said, "A family member of mine owns a cruise, so I've been on several cruises. I know that there are several rounds of security checks, metal detectors that one has to go through, their luggage is also checked. So, I don't understand how this breach of security even happened, which is why I feel it's some kind of targeting, there's malice. It can't be just this bunch of 8 kids."

Suchitra feels that there is much more to the story than meets the eye.

Apart from Suchitra, many celebrities like Salman Khan, Pooja Bhatt, Hansal Mehta, etc., came out in support of Shah Rukh Khan.

Hansal Mehta & Other Celebs Extend Support To Shah Rukh Khan After Son Aryan's Arrest In Drugs Case

Pointing out at other celebrities' silence on Aryan's drugs case, Suchitra said, "There's a sense of toxic positivity in Bollywood, where they want to associate with only the good and happy stuff, and stay away from the rest. I cannot stay quiet, if something bothers me, I will speak up. It takes a lot of guts to take a stand."

Meanwhile, Aryan will remain in NCB custody till October 7.