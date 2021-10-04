Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Seen Leaving The Court For NCB Office As He Gets Denied Bail

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant and another accused Munmun Dhamecha were among the eight people who were arrested by NCB following a raid on an alleged "rave party" on board a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai on Saturday (October 2). Following this, a Mumbai court on Monday (October 4) sent superstar Aryan and two of his friends to Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) custody till October 7 in connection with the Cordelia Cruise drugs case. In a recent video, Aryan can be seen taken to the NCB office wherein he will remain under custody till Thursday.

Talking about the video, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan can be seen taken to the Narcotics Control Bureau office by the police authorities on a police van. The video further shows several media personnel covering the same. Earlier, his mother and interior designer Gauri Khan was also spotted leaving their residence Mannat to attend Aryan's court hearing. On the other hand, superstar Salman Khan visited their residence on Sunday (October 3) night and his sister Alvira Khan visited Mannat today (October 4). Take a look at the video.

Earlier today before the hearing, according to a news report in ETimes had quoted NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede as saying, "NCB will seek further custody of Aryan Khan. I cannot reveal the links and the findings of last evening's interrogation, but there are areas we need to investigate." As per a news report in Hindustan Times, during the court hearing on Monday (October 4), Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh who represented the Narcotics Control Bureau at the hearing revealed that the WhatsApp chats found in Aryan's phone, which was seized by the NCB clearly shows the nexus adding that "It is necessary to confront all accused in the custodial remand." He also said that the chats have code words that need to be decoded. But Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde opposed the NCB's plea arguing that the agency "cannot simply rely on WhatsApp chats" for the case and seek an extension of the custody. He further said that no substance was seized from his client which is in contravention of the NDPS Act.