Shanaya Kapoor Shares Picture In A Black Monokini; Cousin Harshvardhan Kapoor Calls Her 'Superstar'

Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all set to be launched by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, and the young star kid is totally excited about foraying into Bollywood. It's known to all that Shanaya comes from a reputed family of the Hindi Film Industry- the Kapoors. Hence, the buzz around her Bollywood debut is nothing but obvious.

A couple of hours ago, Shanaya dropped a super hot picture of herself on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "Can't explain, but I'll find a song that can." In the picture, Shanaya can be seen sporting a black monokini and a gingham-styled coat.

Apart from Shanaya's fans who were totally in awe of her beauty, her family members also left supportive comments on her post. While her friend Navya Naveli Nanda wrote "Oh", her actor-cousin Harshvardhan Kapoor called her "superstar".

Meanwhile, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Deanne Panday and Anjini Dhawan were all hearts for her.

Earlier, while making the announcement about Shanaya's debut, Karan Johar had written on his Instagram page, "Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor02! It's going to be an unforgettable and exciting journey that begins with your first film with @DharmaMovies, this July."

While Shanaya's family members are all excited about her new journey, she was trolled by netizens massively over nepotism. Many netizens shamed her and posted discouraging comment on her Instagram posts. However, Shanaya has not reacted to any kind of negativity yet, and is completely focusing on the brighter side of the opportunity.

