Shibani Dandekar Opens Up On Marriage Plans With Farhan Akhtar; Says 'The Topic Hasn't Come Up Yet'

Shibani Dandekar has been dating Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar for a while now. The duo is quite open about their relationship and often treat fans with their love-soaked pictures on social media. Recently in a chat with a leading entertainment portal, Shibani addressed their wedding rumours and said that this topic hasn't come up yet with her partner Farhan.

On being asked if she and Farhan are ready to take the marital plunge, the actress took Bollywood Bubble, "Everybody is asking me that question. Honestly, the topic has not come up, but I have told people that I will figure it out and let you know. As of now, there's nothing to it yet."

Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar Celebrate Three Years Of Togetherness With Mushy Posts

Shibani told the news portal that she and Farhan learnt a lot about each other much quicker during the lockdown and revealed how they spent their time together when they were homebound during the lockdown.

"Yes definitely, you get to know about each other much quicker, but for us, we already do so much together from working out to watching content to play with our dogs to play games. We have a great balance and also share a common interest. We also like our time apart so we are having a great set-up currently," Bollywood Bubble quoted Shibani as saying.

Shibani Dandekar Talks About Her Sister Anusha Dandekar's Breakup With Karan Kundrra

Recently, Shibani had lauded Farhan for his recent release Toofaan with an emotional note in which she had written about how she witnessed the actor's transformation journey up close.

She had mentioned in her Instagram page, "Watching your journey so closely has been nothing short of a privilege. You went to unimaginable lengths to get into the skin of the character, you didn't give up till you found his authentic voice, you took your mind to the darkest of places, and you tested your body every single day. There was blood, sweat, punches, literal blows but you hit back with persistence, endurance, grit, resilience. Slowly the lines blurred and you literally morphed into AJJU BHAI aka AZIZ ALI BOXER! Today, on your big day, I want you know that I am sending you all my love. And I cant wait for the world to witness the magic of Toofan. Proud of you Farhan! Todun Tak! @faroutakhtar Love you."

Later in an interview, Farhan had opened up on Shibani and his family's reaction to his film and said, "They all have absolutely loved the film. They've completely recognised the effort of work in it. And not just me, even Paresh ji, even Mrunal, Hussain, everyone; they've said wonderful things about all of them. It felt great, to have your near and dear ones appreciate a film that you've done."