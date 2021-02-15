Shilpa Shetty's Daughter Samisha Turns One; Actress Gets Emotional On Hearing Her Tiny Tot Say 'Mumma'

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's daughter Samisha turned one today (February 15, 2021). To mark this special occasion, the actress took to her Instagram page to share an adorable video which celebrates her baby's "first tooth to first words, from her first smile to first crawl."

In the video, little Samisha, is seen crawling along the floor, while someone (off camera) asks her, "Samisha, kiska baby hai (whose baby are you)?" To this, the toddler replies, "Mumma." The video also features some unseen pictures of the birthday girl.

Shilpa captioned her post as, "Mumma" - hearing you say this , as you turn one today is the greatest gift I could ever get😇🧿😇 From dolling you up in your umpteen bows, to your first tooth ,your first words, your first smile to your first crawl... every milestone is special & reason to celebrate you every day... Happy first birthday to you our Angel, every day in this past year has brought tons of love, happiness, and light into our lives. 🎉🎉 We all love and adore you so much. I pray that you are blessed with abundance always ❤️🧿🧿❤️."

See the video.

Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra also shared a doting post to wish his little princess. He posted a picture of the little one enjoying the swing in the balcony of their house and wrote, "She might be Mumma's girl but she has MY Punjabi genes #bruaaahh 😂😁😇🧿 Happy Birthday my little angel #Samisha you complete our family and touch chords that I didn't know existed 😇🤗 #daughter #birthday Samisha Turns 1 I can't believe how time has flown!! 🙏 #gratitude."

Watch the video.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed their daughter Samisha via surrogacy in February last year. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress had revealed that she had considered various options before choosing surrogacy.

"After Viaan, I did want to have another child for the longest time. But I suffered from an auto immune disease called APLA and that came into play every time I get pregnant. So I had a couple of miscarriages so it was a genuine issue. I didn't want Viaan to grow up as a single child, because I'm also one of two and I know how important it is to have a sibling. Coming from that thought, I did explore other ideas as well but they didn't pan out well," the actress had told the news portal.

Shilpa had said that it is not an easy task to be a mother at age of 45. "It feels surreal when people ask me how my 'children' are doing. At 45, to have a newborn, takes guts," she was quoted as saying.

With respect to work, the actress is all set to make her comeback on the big screen after a hiatus of 13 years with Abhimanyu Dassani-Shirley Setia's Nikamma. Shilpa will also be seen in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffery and Pranitha Subhash.

