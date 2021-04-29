Shraddha Kapoor Shares Pic Of Brother Siddhant Kapoor Donating Plasma, Urges Fans To Do The Same

Shraddha Kapoor is one of those celebs who have been actively sharing important contact details and information for COVID-19 resources. Not only this, but the actor also shared a picture of her brother and actor Siddhant Kapoor recently who can be seen donating his plasma. Siddhant had emerged successful in his battle with COVID-19 that made him eligible to donate his plasma.

The picture has Siddhant at the hospital donating his plasma and sporting a victory sign. The Ek Villain actor mentioned in her caption that her brother has just donated his plasma. She also urged all her fans who are eligible to donate their plasma to help those who are in dire need of it amidst the second wave of the pandemic. Take a look at her post.

Siddhant also shared a series of pictures on his social media handle. Sharing the same picture of himself donating his plasma, he also could be seen posing with the doctors while holding his bag of plasma. Apart from that the actor also flaunted his certificate of appreciation after this noble cause. Celebs like Ananya Panday, Gurmeet Choudhury, Amyra Dastur and others lauded him for this gesture. Take a look at his post.

Meanwhile, Shraddha's fans were recently sent into a frenzy as it was announced that the actor is all set to essay a double role for the first time in her career in her upcoming film titled Chaalbaaz In London. The movie is touted to be a quirky rom-com and will be helmed by Pankaj Parashar who had also earlier directed Sridevi's 1989 film Chaalbaaz. Shraddha had also taken to her social media handle to announce the movie, much to the happiness of her fans. Take a look at the same.

The Stree actor had also revealed in an official statement about the movie stating, "I feel blessed and fortunate that the makers thought of me for Chaalbaaz In London. This will be my first ever double role and it will definitely be challenging for any actor. Although there's a huge responsibility on me, I'm happy that Bhushan sir and Ahmed sir feel that I will be able to pull it off. Also, it's a great opportunity and a learning experience for me to work with Pankaj Sir who has entertained us for so many years. Looking forward to this journey."