Sunny Leone Doesn't Agree That Female-Centric Films Are Not Being Made In Bollywood

Actress Sunny Leone, who's back in Mumbai after staying for a while in the US amid the novel Coronavirus pandemic, spoke about her work, and said that she's thankful to have projects in her kitty. For the unversed, Sunny will next be seen in Koka Kola and Anamika. Apart from these two films, she will be doing a TV reality show and will also be seen in a South film.

"I feel grateful to have work at hand. So with everything that's happening in the world, with Coronavirus and people wanting to get back to work, I'm hoping this year is going to be better and filled with surprises for everyone," said Leone while speaking to a leading daily.

With respect to work, the Jism 2 actress further added that she is not taking it slow, and is busy for at least the next six months straight. She also stated that she is not only happy to kickstart the shooting of her upcoming project, but also grateful to have work amid the pandemic.

In the same interview, when Sunny was asked if she also believes that when it comes to female-oriented films, the number of projects generated by Bollywood are very less, she disagreed and gave an example of her own films.

The 39-year-old said, "Most of the things I do are female centric or female fronted, so with that said I would've to not agree. As far as playing strong women characters are concerned, I think it's more about the story. Whether it's a strong female or someone who's weak or isn't making it through... it really just depends on the story."

"That's the great thing about cinema and now digital has paved the way where we can play any character we want. So women can be strong, vulnerable, amazing or glamorous. I think it's a mix of everything that matters now and not just one type of strong woman," added the One Night Stand actress.

