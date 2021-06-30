Sushmita Sen's Daughter Renee Loves Shah Rukh Khan; Says 'He Makes You Feel Really Important'

After making her acting debut with a short film Suttabaaz, Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee is gearing up to foray into showbiz. Recently while speaking with a leading tabloid, the budding actress opened up on the people she looks up to besides her mother.

Renee told ETimes that she is a complete film buff and revealed that she is a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. She heaped him with praise and said that he is kind and polite despite having a very strong aura.

"I don't really idolise people because of their movies but for who they really are in real life. I love Shah Rukh Khan sir. He makes you feel really important. It is like there is no one in the room except you. He has a very strong aura yet he's so kind and polite. I am not being biased, but I feel my mum also has a similar quality. The best part is he hasn't changed that quality," Renee told the tabloid.

Further, she also revealed that she admires and loves Priyanka Chopra as she is independent and story. Speaking about how the Quantico star is globally dominating yet so warm, Renee said that she is lucky to have met both SRK and Priyanka.

ETimes quoted the budding actress as saying, "Apart from him, I admire and love Priyanka Chopra ma'am. She is so independent and strong. I really admire how she is globally dominating and yet so warm. I think I am very lucky to have met these people".

Earlier in an interview, Renee also spoken at length about her inclination towards acting and said, "My mother's journey is very different from mine. She can always share her experiences but in the end, it's my decision to take things forward. I can only be told about the pros and cons and it will always be my decision. I have been in my mom's shoes but I haven't stayed there for long."

She had also admitted that it isn't easy to face the camera and talked about how she has realized that wanting to be an actor and to actually becoming one are totally different things.

Renee had said, "Facing the camera is not easy. There are so many things to be taken care of. I have realised that wanting to be an actor and to actually become one are totally different things. You can be having a really bad day but you just can't let that show in your work. I really got to learn a lot of things. Just like every other profession, you have to work really hard. Especially for the dreams that I have for myself, it's going to take a lot of hard work."

She had also expressed her desire to do an action film with her mother who was last seen in Disney+Hotstar's popular web series Aarya.