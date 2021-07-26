Tara Sutaria Says She Is Closest To Tiger Shroff; 'He Is The First Friend I Made In The Industry'

Tara Sutaria made her Bollywood debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Karan Johar's 2019 film Student Of The Year 2. Now, the actress is all set to reunite with him again for Ahmed Khan's upcoming action thriller Heropanti 2. Recently while speaking with a leading tabloid, Tara opened up on her first co-star and revealed that she is the closest to him.

The actress said that she has managed to stay in touch with him over the years and that they are similar to each other in many ways.

"With every film, the set and your co-stars become your world for a certain period of time. People tend to move on once the project wraps up, but that hasn't been the case with Tiger and I treasure that about him. We managed to stay in touch over the years. I must say that among all my co-stars, I am the closest to Tiger," she says. She elaborates, "I did my first film with him and he is also the first friend I made in the industry. We are similar in many ways," Tara told ETimes.

Speaking about how she struck a friendship with Tiger considering both of them are known to be quite shy and reserved, the actress revealed, "Personally, I have grown and come out of my shell. I am quite chatty now in comparison to how I used to be. An industry like showbiz brings out that side of you, which you didn't know existed in you. As for Tiger, we've spent a lot of time with each other and that's how the friendship grew stronger."

She added, "We are now very chatty and enjoy long conversations. In fact, we have a ball of a time on the sets of Heropanti 2 and are always cracking each other up. Well, the jokes are often lame, if a third person comes to know what we are laughing about they might think we are really silly."

Besides Tiger Shroff-starrer Heropanti 2, Tara Sutaria also has Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns in which she is paired opposite Arjun Kapoor. The actress talked about her equation with him and said, "We might come across as an unusual pair, but we have an amazing time on the set. Arjun is a very sweet guy."

Tara is currently juggling between shooting for both these films. When asked if she misses the family time she had in the last few months due to the lockdown, the actress said, "There cannot be a bigger blessing than having a roof above your head, food on your table and a family to spend time with in these terrible times. I am sure through these tough days we all have felt lonely at some point, which is why it is always important to have the right people by your side. This period has shown us how important it is to have a wonderful personal life along with a professional life, and that one should not take our near-and-dear ones for granted."

Further, Tara told the tabloid that her mind is occupied with one thing which she enjoys doing the most and that's acting.