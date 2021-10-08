Tiger 3's Team To Collaborate With Director Rohit Shetty's Action Team For Their Lavish Stunt Sequences?

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is inevitably one of the most-awaited movies on the block. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were extensively shooting for the same in Russia, Turkey and Austria. It was earlier reported that Emraan Hashmi was also spotted in Austria for the shoot and will be essaying the main antagonist in the same. Now, the latest development surrounding the movie will make all the fans super excited. The buzz is that the team of the espionage movie will be collaborating with none other than filmmaker Rohit Shetty's action team for some lavish stunt sequences.

According to a tweet by film analyst Satya Sanket, there will be some extravagant ariel stunt sequences in Tiger 3. The tweet further stated that Pyranah action team of Cape Town has joined hands with the Golmaal Returns director's action team for the ongoing schedule of Tiger 3. The action teams have been working towards it for 5 to 6 days. Take a look at the tweet.

Be assured of Crazy aerial stunts of #Tiger3 #Pyranah stunt team of cape Town has joined hands wd Rohit Shetty's Action Team #ROD for the ongoing scedule.Both team hv been working for for 5-6 days..#Salmankhan #emraanhashmi#Katrina #YRF — Satya Sanket (@satyasanket) October 7, 2021

Earlier a source from Austria had revealed about Tiger 3 being shot in the location. The source had said, "Tiger 3 will present Austria like never before and Yash Raj Films' is ensuring that they present the country in the most spectacular way possible. Salman and Katrina will shoot in some never seen before locales in the country. They are currently shooting in the areas like Upper Austria, Salzkammergut, Dachstein Salzkammergut where they are filming some intense action sequences for the film."

Furthermore, the source had added, "Maneesh Sharma has a grand vision for Tiger 3 and Austria presents a perfect backdrop to Tiger and Zoya's journey and mission in the film. The country is vital to the plot and the screenplay of the film and Maneesh is going all out to shoot some of the most spectacular sequences of the film in Austria."

Talking about the film, Salman Khan's pictures from the sets of Tiger 3 had also gone viral on social media wherein one saw him sporting a heavy golden bearded wig and hairdo. The pictures hinted that the superstar will be seen in some unique disguise avatars in the movie. The film will be bankrolled by Yash Raj Films.