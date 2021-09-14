Salman Khan Recreates His Iconic 'Towel Dance' As He Shoots For Tiger 3 In Turkey, Watch Video

Salman Khan had been shooting for his much-awaited espionage flick Tiger 3 in Cappadocia in Turkey. Much to the happiness of his fans, a video has been going viral from the destination that shows the megastar recreating his iconic 'towel dance' from the track 'Jeena Ke Hai Chaar Din' from the movie Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. The video will be an absolute delight for the fans who still go gaga over the superstar's popular hook step.

Talking about the video that was shared by one of Salman Khan's fan clubs, Salman Khan can be seen donning a blue t-shirt with a leather jacket and pants. The Hum Apke Hai Kon actor has further paired up the look with a cap. He can be seen slaying the hook step of the song and some of the crowd also dances with him. The fans witnessing the actor goes berserk as he dances with his full energy. Take a look at the video.

Earlier Salman Khan had taken to his social media handle to share a beautiful picture of himself looking at the lovely sunrise of Cappadocia. One can see the picturesque locales of the destination in the picture. The Hum Saath Saath Hain actor can be seen sporting a grey hoodie attire. Take a look at his picture.

Meanwhile, it looks like Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have wrapped up the shooting of Tiger 3 in Turkey. Earlier Katrina had taken to her social media account to share a picture with the Board of Directors of KAPTID which is an association of Cappadocia Touristic Hoteliers and Operators, Yakup Dinker. The Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actress had thanked him for the hospitality in Turkey and had also hinted that they are bidding farewell to the location.

Earlier, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were shooting for Tiger 3 in Russia. The pictures and videos from the shoot were quick to go viral on social media. Salman's look from the movie that has him in disguise while sporting a yellow huge beard had especially grabbed a lot of attention. The megastar had also shared a picture with his nephew Nirvan Khan.