Varun Dhawan Sets The Internet On Fire With Shirtless Pic, Recalls His Childhood Days

Varun Dhawan is enjoying the cool weather as Mumbai is taken over by rains. Varun who got hitched earlier this year with long time girlfriend Natasha Dalal, has kept to himself amid the pandemic. However, on Wednesday (June 9) he treated fans with a picture on social media and fans have an epic response to it.

Varun Dhawan set the internet on fire after sharing shirtless pictures on Instagram. As heavy rains cooled down the weather in the Mumbai suburbs, the actor could be seen enjoying the change. The pictures show Varun flaunting his chiselled physique as he stands shirtless on his balcony, getting wet in the rain.

Reminiscing about his childhood days, Varun said in the caption that he always loved playing in the rain. He wrote, "MUMBAI ki baarish. (Mumbai rains). As a kid I would always love to play in the rain so after getting in the work I stepped out to enjoy the rain and it felt amazing." (sic)

Dhawan also took to Instagram Stories and shared glimpses of his 'pretty wild' drive on the flooded streets of Mumbai.

Varun Dhawan Celebrates Niece Niyara's Birthday With Family, Their Pictures Are Too Cute To Handle!

It was Varun's washboard abs that many were fangirling over as the comments section was filled with interesting reactions. A user wrote: "Baarish me aag laga di!", while another commented, "Barish meh bhi kitni garmi hai." One even asked, "How can u look so hot and adorable at the same time?"

"You're so handsome and this is killing me," wrote a fan, and another comment added, "It's a crime to be this hot!"

Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao Slam YouTuber's Racist Comments Against Arunachal Pradesh MLA

On the work front, Varun will be seen in a rom-com titled Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani. He will also be seen in the supernatural thriller Bhediya with Kriti Sanon and Deepak Dobriyal. Directed by Amar Kaushik and penned by Niren Bhatt, the film is slated to hit the screens on April 14, 2022.