veteran-actor-tariq-shah-passes-away

Veteran actor Tariq Shah, known for his roles in films like Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Bahaar Aane Tak, Janam Kundli, Ehsaas, Zakhmee, etc., breathed his last today (April 3, 2021) at a private hospital in Mumbai. He is survived by his actress-wife Shoma Anand and daughter Sarah.

An entertainment portal quoted a source as saying, "Tariq had kidney ailments for the past two years. He had been on dialysis too."

May his soul rest in peace.