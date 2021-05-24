Vidyut Jammwal: A Girl Should Be Complimented For How Happy She Looks Rather Than How Thin Or Heavy She Is

Actor Vidyut Jammwal who's known for being a fitness-freak, says that society's concepts of beauty standards and fitness need to undergo a change. The actor feels that 'sexiness' is not about how a person looks, but how happy he/she is in his/her skin.

While speaking to TOI, Vidyut said that the idea of fitness is to see what your body can do. He further said that one can't expect an elephant to run like a deer and vice versa, as both will fail if they try to do so.

"All of us are created differently. People shouldn't look at themselves in the mirror and say, 'Oh! I should look like him/her'. We need to inspire people by who we are and not by who we think we should be," added the Commando actor.

Vidyut also said that inner happiness is way more important than outward appearance.

Sharing his take on body-shaming, Jammwal said, "Sexiness is all about how comfortable and happy you are in your skin, not how you look. A girl should be complimented for how happy she looks rather than how thin or heavy she is. I think we need to change the way we give compliments."

Emphasising on the importance of self-love, Vidyut said that we need to first learn to love ourselves and aspire to be a better version of ourselves. He further stated that if one dislikes oneself and wishes to be like someone else, he/she will never be content.

"You could look like that person, but you would not be happy," concluded Vidyut.