Vidyut Jammwal Says He Does Not Like To Flaunt His Luxurious Home, Fleet Of Cars And Bikes

Not so long ago, many B-town celebrities chose to go on a vacation when the entire nation was grappling with the second wave of novel Coronavirus. As expected, the moment their pictures surfaced on social media, they were trashed by netizens left, right and center. Netizens were furious at those celebrities for flaunting their privilege while half of the nation was struggling to get a proper treatment for COVID-19.

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, actor Vidyut Jammwal who also loves to go on a vacation, said that he doesn't like to flaunt his privilege in front of his fans. The actor also said that he likes to strike a balance between the places he goes for vacations.

"I am not someone who likes to flaunt my luxurious home, fleet of cars or bikes. Especially in these times, when the entire world is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, I don't think it's right to show off my privilege. Yes, it might inspire some people, but I would rather motivate people with my thoughts and our culture. If I am in a small town, I enjoy showing my followers the beauty around me. If I visit a place like New York, I also make sure to spend time in Rishikesh, because it's important to strike a balance," said the Khuda Haafiz actor.

When asked if he is purposely staying away from the hustle bustle of Mumbai, he said that one could be anywhere in the world, but if he/she is not happy, nothing matters. Vidyut further said that everybody has a different path, a different journey, and life is all about discovering and following our own path.

"They say, 'Dance achha karoge toh hero bann jaaoge, action achha karoge toh hero bann jaaoge...' aisa kuchh nahi hai. You can become a hero by pursuing your passion and excelling in it...it could be anything. So, I do whatever makes me happy," concluded Jammwal.