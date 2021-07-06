Vikrant Massey Says His Mom Is Still In Touch With His Ex-Girlfriends; 'They Come Over'

Vikrant Massey in a recent interview with an entertainment portal, opened up on his personal life like never before. The actor said that his parents are childhood sweethearts who have always been aware of who he was dating. He further added that there is no question of him marrying someone against their will as they are people who eloped themselves.

The Lootera actor told YouTube channel CurlyTales, "My parents are schooltime lovers from Bombay who eloped and got married. They are incredible. Let me tell you something, I started dating properly when I was 17. Before that, it was only crushes."

Vikrant further revealed that his mother is still in touch with some of his ex-girlfriends and they drop by at his house.

"Ever since then, every single girlfriend I've had, my parents have known about. My mother also knows a couple of them, she's is still in touch with them. They come over..." he told the news portal.

Vikrant got engaged to his Broken But Beautiful co-star Sheetal Thakur in a private roka ceremony in November 2019. The couple was all set to tie the knot last year but the COVID-19 lockdown thwarted their plans.

Speaking about his wedding plans, the actor recently told ETimes, "Agar lockdown nahi hota toh meri shaadi ho chuki hoti (If it were not for the lockdown, I would have been married by now). That's one thing that pushed me back by a few months. I was supposed to get married to Sheetal last year, but the good thing is that I have this year to look forward to now. I am back to work in full swing and 2021 looks quite jam-packed, but come on, shaadi ke liye ek hafta toh nikaal hi sakta hoon, yaar (I can certainly take out a week for my wedding). Hopefully, God willingly, 2021 is the year I am getting married!"

With respect to work, Vikrant was last seen in Taapsee Pannu-Harshvardhan Rane starrer Haseen Dillruba. While the Netflix film received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics, the actor was praised for his performance. His upcoming film is 14 Phere. The film is slated to premiere on July 23 on Zee5.