Vivek Oberoi Dismisses Ill Health Rumours, Extends 'Deepest Condolences' On Tamil Actor Vivekh's Death

Vivek Oberoi on Saturday (April 17) opened up about the ill health rumours and clarified that he is well with his family in Mumbai. The actor in his statement also extended his condolences on the death of popular Tamil actor Vivekh.

The actor's statement comes after a tabloid reported that the Bollywood actor underwent an emergency coronary angiogram and angioplasty in a hospital in Chennai. However, it was soon reported that Tamil star Vivekh was the one hospitalised in Chennai.

Taking to his Twitter account, Oberoi wrote, "There has been a false news report about me being hospitalised in Chennai, I would like to clarify that I am safe & healthy with my family in Mumbai, but deeply saddened to hear abt the demise of @Actor_Vivek from the Tamil industry. I extend my deepest condolences to his family."

According to reports, Tamil actor Vivekh was put on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support after he suffered a cardiac arrest. The actor was administered the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday. However, authorities have said that the cardiac arrest was not due to the vaccination.

"He passed away at 4.35 am," on Saturday (April 17) said a medical bulletin from the hospital.

For the unversed, Vivekh was popularly called 'Chinna Kalaivanar' for his penchant on social reforms and for his dialogues reflecting that . The late actor was awarded the Padma Shri in 2009. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. His son died a few years ago after suffering from dengue and brain fever.

