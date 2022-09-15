After Shah Rukh Khan, Now Nagarjuna Hints At A Spin-Off Of His Brahmastra Character

Loud whistling and hooting were heard in theatres when Nagarjuna as Anish entered a scene in Brahmastra. When he showed us just a glimpse of the Nandi Astra's power, the entire crowd gasped and then shouted in unison due to excitement. Such was the charisma of The Ghost star. However, as mesmerised as they were with Nagarjuna's performance, they were equally disappointed with the length of his role. His portrayal as one of the key protectors of the Brahmastra has left fans wanting for more of the calm and mature character, leading them to petition director Ayan Mukerji and makers to utilise him in future Astraverse projects and even cast him in his own spin-off.

In an interview with Indian Express, Nagarjuna talked about Brahmastra's success, and a possible spin-off of his character Anish. Acknowledging the audience's positive response to the film, Akkineni said, "I think it is not just me, they gave that kind of response to everybody. They responded that way to the film itself. My fans shared how there are a lot of uproars and people are having fun while watching the film. I am glad this happened to Brahmastra. We really worked hard for it."

Regarding Anish's spin-off opportunities, Nagarjuna said that he and Ayan Mukerji are in talks about the character's future prospects in the Astraverse. He said, "We are paying attention to and are enjoying all the fan theories. Anish is such a powerful character. I love the Nandi Astra. We had to show that when the Nandi Astra takes over, he shifts from a calm and composed man to someone completely different. Let's see. I told Ayan, 'Make one huge success and we'll talk about these things'."

The actor also shared how he did Brahmastra not only because of its concept but also because he wanted to do a Hindi film for his fans. He said that he sees notifications on his social media handles, and many of them ask him when he'll do a Hindi film again. "So, Brahmastra is for my fans asking me to do a Hindi film," said the actor.

After Brahmastra, Nagarjuna will next be seen in the Telugu action thriller The Ghost.