aishwarya-rai-bachchan-looks-perfect-in-pink-as-she-completes-20-years-at-cannes-film-festival

The ongoing Cannes Film Festival is the hottest thing that has been trending on social media. This year, we witness many B-town celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, R Madhavan, Pooja Hegde, Urvashi Rautela, etc., walking the red carpet of the prestigious film festival and guess what? Just like every year, Aishwarya is the most talked about celebrity on social media.

Yesterday (May 18, 2022), she wore a floral black gown from Dolce & Gabbana and her pictures took social media by storm. But have you seen other two looks of Aishwarya from Cannes, wherein she opted for bold pink outfits.

In one of pictures, Aishwarya Rai is seen wearing a pink pantsuit from Valentino while in the other picture, she wore a pink shimmery gown to attend the Cannes party.

In both pictures, Aishwarya is looking absolutely breathtaking and we just can't take our eyes off her.

Interestingly, this year is every bit special for Aishwarya as she completes twenty years at Cannes Film Festival.

In 2002, Aishwarya attended the Cannes Film Festival for the first time along with Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The trio was there for the special screening of their iconic film Devdas. Even today, netizens remember Aishwarya's yellow saree look vividly. After all, what's a better way to represent India?

It is to be seen what outfit Aishwarya will choose for her second day at Cannes Film Festival.