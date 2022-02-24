Alia Bhatt Is Going To Kill It In Gangubai Kathiawadi: Amruta Khanvilkar Praises Her Raazi Co-Star (EXCLUSIVE)

Alia Bhatt's much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi is finally releasing tomorrow (February 25) in theatres. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is a mafia-thriller, which is clashing with Marathi film Pondicherry and Telugu film Bheemla Nayak. Talking about Pondicherry, the Sachin Kundalkar directorial stars Sai Tamhankar, Amruta Khanvilkar and Vaibhav Tatwawadi in the lead roles.

Amruta Khanvilkar has shared screen space with Alia Bhatt in the film Raazi. Ever since the duo worked together, they share a good relationship. Hence, despite having a box office clash, Amruta praised Alia for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi and sent best wishes to her.

Recently, in an exclusive interaction with Filmibeat, Amruta Khanvilkar said, "I think she (Alia Bhatt) is one of the finest performers in not only India but in the world cinema. We are very lucky to have her as an Indian actor. The kind of films she chooses, the kind of characters that she does are just amazing. Only Alia Bhatt can do that. I am very glad that I got a chance to share screen space with her in Raazi. Because Raazi was a game-changer for her as well as the rest of the cast."

"In Gangubai Kathiawadi, she left me surprised with her amazing dialogue delivery and her dance moves in the song 'Dholida'. I am just wishing her all the best. And, she is going to kill it for sure," Amruta Khanvilkar concluded.

Let us tell you, Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi has been in the news for various reasons. Her fans are looking forward to seeing her in a never-seen-before avatar. Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and others in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Amruta Khanvilkar's Pondicherry also features Gaurav Ghatnekar, Tanmay Kulkarni, Neena Kulkarni and Mahesh Manjrekar in key roles.