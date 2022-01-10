Ameesha Patel On Reuniting With Sunny Deol For Gadar 2: He Is Extremely Helpful And Supportive On Set

Anil Sharma's 2001 cross-border romance Gadar: Ek Prem Katha starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel was a huge blockbuster at the box office. After more two decades, the makers announced a sequel to this film with its orginal cast last year and the project has already hit the shooting floors.

The first schedule of Gadar 2 was recently shot in Himachal Pradesh. In an interaction with ETimes, Ameesha Patel opened up on her reunion with Sunny Deol for this much-anticipated sequel.

Calling herself a 'complaint box,' the Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actress joked around saying that Deol addressed every issue. Elaborating further, she told the tabloid, "He is extremely helpful and supportive on set, so much that every time I have any complaints I just go to him. I feel like a complaint box and feel sorry for him for addressing this side of me."

Throwing light on the first shooting schedule in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, Ameesha called it a grilling one and said that she is excited to team with the director Anil Sharma.

Calling it a 'homely' set culture, the actress added, "I am also very happy to collaborate with the director who is very open minded and open to suggestions. It's a homely environment on set."

Reportedly, Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, A source had earlier told Pinkvilla, "Gadar was an epic love story of Tara Singh and Sakeena during the partition era. With the sequel, the makers are taking a 24-year leap, as the story unfolds in the times of the 1971 war between India and Pakistan."

In other news, Ameesha recently grabbed a lot of eyeballs for her rumoured link-up with Faisal Patel, son of late politician Ahmed Patel. However, the actress dismissed all the speculations and clarified that she is single adding, "I feel that being in a relationship is emotionally very draining. At this point, I don't have time for that."