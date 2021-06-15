20 Years Of Gadar: Ameesha Patel Posts BTS Video With Amrish Puri, Shares One Of Her Favourite Scene

Gadar Ek Prem Katha, the Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer that hit the theatres in 2001, has completed 20 years of its release today. The film directed by Anil Sharma is one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema and is revered by fans to this date. On the movie’s big anniversary, its leading lady Ameesha Patel, who played the role of Sakeena, opened up about how Gadar went on to change her life.

The actress shared her fond memories whilst also re-sharing co-star, Sunny Deol’s post about fans making the film an 'event’ and a 'historic' venture. She even posted a behind-the-scenes video on her social media that featured director Anil Sharma and the late iconic actor Amrish Puri, who had played Ameesha's father in the movie.

Patel termed the scene as the 'most iconic interval scene’ and wrote, “GADAR .. behind the scenes of the most iconic interval point of the most the most iconic film that Bollywood has seen till date .. thank u for all the love .. 20 years of GADAR .. #GADAR” Take a look!

The Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai star also conveying her gratitude to her fans and thanked them for their love. She then went on to share one of her favourite scene, where her character gives a befitting reply whilst refusing to get forcibly married. The actress wrote, “One of my many fav scenes from GADAR as we celebrate 20 years ... was a challenging scene to perform and execute for the entire team” Check out the post below:

For the unversed, Ameesha played the role of a Pakistani girl who falls in love with Sunny Deol’s character Tara Singh. The two played cross-border lovers who face numerous conflicts and adverse circumstances during the Partition in the movie. Gadar Ek Prem Katha also starred Amrish Puri, Lillete Dubey, Vivek Shauq and Suresh Oberoi in supporting roles.