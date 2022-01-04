Ameesha Patel Reacts To Rumours Of Dating Faisal Patel; Says 'I Am Happy Being Single'

Ameesha Patel of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai fame recently grabbed a lot of eyeballs for her Twitter exchange with Faisal Patel, son of late politician Ahmed Patel. It all began when the actress wished Faisal on his birthday with a tweet that read, "Happy birthday my darling, love you... have a super awesome year."

In response, Faisal wrote back, "I'm formally proposing in public. Will you marry me?" This led to various speculations in the media that the duo is in a serious relationship. In a new interview with ETimes, Ameesha had responded to all these rumours.

The Gadar:Ek Prem Katha actress clarified that she is single and not interested in being a relationship right now. Patel revealed that she has known Faisal since years and is friends with him and his sister.

"It is hilarious! Faisal and I go back a long way. We have known each other for years. I am friends with him and his sister. That message was just an internal joke between us. There is nothing more to it. I am single and I am happy being single. I am not interested in being in a relationship right now. Faisal is someone who loves to crack these jokes," she was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, as soon as his marriage proposal went viral on social media, Faisal deleted his message. Reacting to this, she continued, "I told him that you shouldn't have deleted the message, and that I would have replied to the post in my style. But he said that he started getting calls from people. You see this is what happens with public figures, you can't even joke in public."

She further opened up on her association with Faisal and said, "Both of us share political backgrounds. My grandfather, Barrister Rajni Patel, worked with (former Indian PM) Indira Gandhi, while Mr Ahmed Patel worked with Sonia Gandhi. Our families have known each other for three generations. I was very close to late Ahmed uncle. Faisal and I share common friends, too."

Speaking about her marriage plans, the actress shared, "I know a lot of celebs are getting married of late, but I have no plans to join the bandwagon. I am happy to stay single and do my own thing as I wish. I feel that being in a relationship is emotionally very draining. At this point, I don't have time for that."

Workwise, Ameesha Patel is all set to make her comeback as Sakina in Sunny Deol's much anticipated sequel Gadar 2. Calling it a surreal experience, the actress revealed that the script of the film is beautiful and she is working hard on it.

She was also all praise for her co-star Sunny and added, "We get along really well. The moment we wear our costumes as Tara Singh and Sakeena (their characters from Gadar 2) it gets magical on set. He is a fantastic actor, but moreover, a respectful gentleman. He is so good looking and the manliest man ever."