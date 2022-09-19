Ayan Mukerji Explains Why Isha Keeps Taking Shiva’s Name In Brahmastra

When it comes to Brahmastra, two things are currently trending on social media. One is the massive box office collection that the film is raking in, already crossing the Rs 300-Crore mark in two weeks. The second is the slew of memes and videos that are flooding social media handles like Instagram and Twitter. While the digital space is rife with the movie's memes and fan theories for future instalments, one particular section of social media is obsessed with Alia Bhatt's character in the film, Isha.

While some netizens feel disappointed that Alia Bhatt was underutilized in Isha's character, others are theorizing about the role she will play in part 2 of the franchise. However, many find it amusing that Isha constantly takes Shiva's (Ranbir Kapoor) name in the film, a fact well displayed by mimicry artist Chandni in her recent Instagram reel, which went viral within a few minutes of uploading.

Reacting to the viral video, Alia Bhatt in an interview with NDTV said, "That's one of my favourites. Chandni imitates me very well. In the Alia Brahmastra meme, she is talking about my voice and she is outstanding." In the same interview, Ayan Mukerji explained Isha's habit of taking Shiva's name by saying that he himself has the same habit of taking people's names while talking to them. That habit stayed in the script and came into the film as well.

Talking about the memes and videos surrounding Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that the movie's team has a group chat named 'Brahmastra Feedback' where they share memes, videos, and criticisms regarding the film. He said that instead of feeling hurt, the whole team is enjoying the process as such discussions only occur when a film becomes a part of pop culture.

Click here to see the viral video