Ayan Mukerji: Brahmastra Is Not A Superhero Film; It's Not About A Guy Wearing A Costume & Saving People

Recently, the teaser of Brahmastra was unveiled on YouTube and it left netizens amazed. They loved the teaser and the first look of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Many netizens took to Twitter and wrote that they are looking forward to the film's trailer release and they have higher expectations from Mukerji, as he has managed to captivate everyone's attention.

Those who are unaware, Brahmastra is a three-part film franchise and the beginning of India's first original universe, the Astraverse.

While speaking about the film to IANS, Ayan said, "I am not a superhero nerd. I love some of the superhero films like Avengers and Spiderman... I am not the biggest superhero fan."

He further said, "I would like to say that I am more of a fantasy film fan. And I honestly think Brahmastra is not a superhero film. It is not about a guy wearing a costume and necessarily saving people."

It's the first time Ayan is helming fantasy film like Brahmastra.

When asked about the same, he said, "It is just a fantasy epic story which has a lot of dramatic scope and in some way it is a fantasy version of me trying to write my modern version of something from myth. Like the scope that myth has but in a modern way."

He went on to add that he is more affected by things from Indian roots by our gods and goddesses and by stories of Indian history more than superheroes.

He concluded by saying, "It's a combination of influences that have affected me in this film."

Brahmastra is expected to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.