Ayushmann Khurrana: For Me, Article 15, Andhadhun And Anek Are Not My Genre

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the versatile actors of Bollywood, and owing to the same reason, moviegoers always look forward to his films. Ayushmann's latest release Anek is running in the theatres, but unfortunately, the film failed to woo moviegoers. While critics and audience loved Ayushmann's act in the film, they were unhappy with Anubhav Sinha's direction and storytelling.

In his recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, Ayushmann opened up about exploring different genres and said, "For me, Article 15, Andhadhun and Anek are not my genre. Social comedies, middle class issues, these are my core genre. But Article 15, Anek, AndhaDhun and An Action Hero that is coming this year, these films are genre breaker for me."

He further said that it's important for an actor to have one's core genre and then break away from it for a while and come back again.

"So, that's what my plan is in a way. But as an actor, you should be ready for everything. I am glad that they (the audience and the industry) don't see me in a certain space because if you don't give them a shock, it won't be a reinvention. If I exhaust myself in every genre, every role far too quickly in my career, then there will be nothing for the audience to explore," added Khurrana.

He concluded by saying that he has been in the industry for a long time, and he is glad that he has worked in several genres, but now he wants to take it easy.

"If I would have done different kinds of genres in the first couple of years, then people would have been like kuch bacha hi nahi iske andar. So, dheere dheere patte khulne do," concluded Khurrana.