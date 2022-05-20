Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Twitter Review: Did Kartik Aaryan Live Up To Audience's Expectations?

Finally, the much awaited release of Kartik Aaryan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has arrived in theatres today and we are here with its live audience review. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles. The film is the second instalment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, so, let's see if the Kartik Aaryan-starrer managed to woo the audience with its storytelling.

Ashwani kumar @BorntobeAshwani: #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is Strictly Average. ⭐⭐💫. Best part is #Tabu. Brilliant performer likes her can make sloppy writing sequence works. Some Comedy moments saves the plot. #KiaraAdvani get restricted in limited screen presence, but she is good. Problem with #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is that you can't stand alone see it completed different light. Comparison with 2007, #AkshayKumar's Bhool Bhilulaiya is unavoidable. #KartikAaryan tried to as comical as Akshay Kumar, which failed miserably.

CA Amit Arora @amiamigood: Great balance between horror & comedy! Tabu in double role stands out with good support from @TheAaryanKartik @advani_kiara n the comedy team!

MayurKumar NYK @MAYURKUMARNYK: #OneWordReview #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Horror. Comedy. Awesome song #BB2 is a 300% entertainment package.

Mashable India @MashableIndia: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a mass entertainer and is a perfect movie to watch with your family if you are in the mood for some light-hearted comedy, but not anywhere near its predecessor, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa.'

Deepika Sharma @IamDpika: My complaint is that you could have brought #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 in front of the audience like a ghost film, could have given it a new name... In the name of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' it is a kind of cheating with the audience. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' breaks its base ‍theme. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2Review #KartikAaryan.

Himanshu Aswal (Artist) @Himanshaswal: #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is a #KartikAaryan show. He's in super form, will multiply his fan-following with this one... #Tabu is fantastic... #KiaraAdvani wonderful... #RajpalYadav excels... #AneesBazmee gets it right yet again. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2Review.

Going by early reactions, it's pretty clear that Kartik has failed to impress all with his performance. While some are calling it a mass entertainer, others came out of the theatres completely disappointed.

It is to be seen how the film performs at the box office. Keep watching this space for more updates on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

(Social media posts are unedited.)