Bhumi Pednekar Opens Up On Her Intense 2022 Calendar; 'Don't Think I Have Any Time For Breaks This Year'

Bhumi
Pednekar
is
one
of
the
most
exciting
young
actors
in
the
Hindi
film
industry
today,
given
her
clutter-breaking
choice
of
movies.
She
is
set
to
start
Ajay
Bahl's
The
Ladykiller
in
the
first
week
of
April
and
has
a
mighty
slate
of
films
lined
up
which
includes
Anubhav
Sinha's
Bheed,
Shashank
Khaitan's
Govinda
Naam
Mera,
Akshay
Kumar
starrer
Raksha
Bandhan,
Sudhir
Mishra's
Afwaa
and
Gauri
Khan
produced
Bhakshak
and
a
couple
of
yet
unannounced
projects.
The
actress
opens
up
about
her
hectic
work
schedule
as
she
heads
into
The
Ladykiller
and
says
that
she
doesn't
even
have
time
to
take
a
personal
break
in
2022!
Bhumi
says,
"2022
is
looking
supremely
hectic
but
I
can't
complain
because
I
have
found
some
of
the
best
scripts
that
I
could
have.
This
year
started
on
a
good
note
with
the
success
of
Badhaai
Do.
I
don't
think
I
have
any
time
for
breaks
this
year
and
honestly,
it's
not
even
on
my
mind.
I
will
be
busy
shooting
six
back
to
back
films
and
also
have
three
releases,
plus
I
have
several
brand
endorsements."
She
adds,
"I
thrive
in
the
madness,
in
the
rush
of
constantly
working,
so
I'm
having
the
time
of
my
life.
I
can't
wait
for
people
to
watch
the
films
that
I'm
doing.
Each
one
is
supremely
unique
from
the
other
and
I
hope
they
love
them
all."