      Bhumi Pednekar Opens Up On Her Intense 2022 Calendar; 'Don't Think I Have Any Time For Breaks This Year'

      Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most exciting young actors in the Hindi film industry today, given her clutter-breaking choice of movies. She is set to start Ajay Bahl's The Ladykiller in the first week of April and has a mighty slate of films lined up which includes Anubhav Sinha's Bheed, Shashank Khaitan's Govinda Naam Mera, Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan, Sudhir Mishra's Afwaa and Gauri Khan produced Bhakshak and a couple of yet unannounced projects.

      The actress opens up about her hectic work schedule as she heads into The Ladykiller and says that she doesn't even have time to take a personal break in 2022!

      Bhumi says, "2022 is looking supremely hectic but I can't complain because I have found some of the best scripts that I could have. This year started on a good note with the success of Badhaai Do. I don't think I have any time for breaks this year and honestly, it's not even on my mind. I will be busy shooting six back to back films and also have three releases, plus I have several brand endorsements."

      She adds, "I thrive in the madness, in the rush of constantly working, so I'm having the time of my life. I can't wait for people to watch the films that I'm doing. Each one is supremely unique from the other and I hope they love them all."

      Story first published: Monday, March 28, 2022, 11:48 [IST]
