Chhorii 2 To Bhumi Pednekar’s Daldal: List Of Hindi Films Confirmed To Release On Prime Video

Prime
Video
Event
Update:
Amazon
Prime
Video
hosted
a
glittering
event
on
March
19,
featuring
nearly
100
entertainment
icons,
teasing
its
forthcoming
lineup.
With
a
spotlight
on
Prime
Video
Originals,
the
event
unveiled
a
diverse
array
of
movies
and
series
spanning
various
genres.
Brace
yourself
for
a
sneak
peek
into
the
captivating
Hindi
content
lineup,
showcasing
thrilling
films.
BOLLYWOOD
FILMS
SET
TO
RELEASE
ON
PRIME
VIDEO
Chhorii
2
Sakshi
faces
a
race
against
time
to
rescue
her
seven-year-old
daughter
from
an
evil
cult
led
by
Pradhan
Ji.
Battling
societal
superstitions
and
confronting
the
haunting
horrors
that
plague
her
and
other
young
women,
Sakshi
fights
tirelessly
for
survival.
Cast:
Nushrratt
Bharuccha
and
Soha
Ali
Khan
The
Mehta
Boys
A
father
and
son,
estranged
from
each
other,
find
themselves
compelled
to
spend
48
hours
together.
"The
Mehta
Boys" chronicles
their
tumultuous
journey,
offering
a
nuanced
exploration
of
the
complexities
inherent
in
a
father-son
relationship.
Cast:
Avinash
Tiwary,
Boman
Irani,
and
Shreya
Chaudhary
Khauf
A
young
woman
moves
into
a
hostel
room
in
Delhi,
unaware
of
its
dark
history
of
violence
and
hidden
secrets.
Struggling
with
the
shadows
of
her
troubled
past,
she
becomes
entangled
in
a
battle
against
unexplained
forces
that
lurk
both
within
the
confines
of
the
room
and
beyond.
Cast:
Monika
Panwar,
Shilpa
Shukla,
Rajat
Kapoor,
Geetanjali
Kulkarni,
and
Abhishek
Chauhan
Daldal
Haunted
by
the
ghosts
of
her
past
and
grappling
with
the
demons
of
her
present,
Mumbai's
newly
appointed
DCP
Rita
Ferreira
must
embark
on
an
investigation
into
a
series
of
murders.
This
journey
puts
her
on
a
collision
course
with
a
ruthless
serial
killer,
all
while
she
fights
to
keep
her
own
life
from
unraveling.
Cast:
Bhumi
Pednekar
Andhera
In
the
shadow
of
Mumbai's
gleaming
skyline,
a
malevolent
force
preys
on
the
living.
In
this
visceral
tale
of
urban
horror,
a
fearless
cop
and
a
haunted
medical
student
must
confront
this
living
darkness
to
prevent
impending
catastrophe.
Cast:
Priya
Bapat,
Vatsal
Sheth,
Prajakta
Koli,
Karanvir
Malhotra,
Surveen
Chawla,
and
Parvin
Dabas