Bipasha Basu Has The New-Mom Glow As She Takes Daughter Devi Home With Karan; SEE PICS

Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who exchanged wedding vows in 2016, became parents to a baby girl on November 12.

Taking to social media, the new parents shared the fantastic news with fans on social media and announced that they had named their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover. Along with the announcement note, they shared the first glimpse of their darling daughter.

Three days after welcoming their little bundle of joy, Bipasha finally got discharged from the hospital today (November 15). Along with baby Devi, the actress left for home with her husband Karan Singh Grover.

The much-in-love couple was snapped outside their home where they posed for the paps with their newborn daughter for the very first time.

In the pictures, Bipasha is seen dressed in a printed outfit as she holds Devi in her arms, wrapped in a pink blanket. The actress chose not to remove her mask while posing for pictures. On the other hand, Karan looked dashing in casual shorts and a t-shirt.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Well, they are looking adorable together.For the unversed, Bipasha and Karan met each other on the sets of Bhushan Patel's horror flick Alone and fell in love. After dating each other for a while, the couple tied the knot in April 2016 in a traditional Bengali wedding. Later, they hosted a grand reception for their industry friends in Mumbai.

Several film and TV celebrities, including Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, attended their wedding reception.

Six years after their marriage, Karan and Bipasha finally welcomed their baby girl three days ago and are currently beaming with joy.

On the career front, Bipasha entered Bollywood in 2001 with Ajnabee and established herself among the top actresses in the 2000s by delivering many hits including Raaz, Jism, No Entry, Phir Hera Peri, Dhoom 2, Race, All The Best, and Raaz 3.

Ever since the release of Alone in 2015, Bipasha Basu has been away from films and was last seen in Vikram Bhatt's MX Player series Dangerous. The series was released in 2020 and marked her digital debut.

Whereas, Karan was last seen in ZEE5's Qubool Hai 2.0 alongside Surbhi Jyoti.