Brahmastra's Success Leads To Postponement Of National Cinema Day? Multiplex Association Announces New Date

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's latest release Brahmastra which released last week, has set the cash registers ringing and brought a smile on the face of theatre owners who had a bleak box office year owing to very few films hitting the bullseye.

Amid this fever, the National Cinema Day which was earlier scheduled for September 16, has now been pushed ahead to September 23 and it is being speculated that the roaring success of Brahmastra is the reason behind this postponement.

For the unversed, it has been announced that on National Cinema Day, many multiplex chains would be offering movie tickets at the low price of Rs 75.

The Multiplex Association of India took to his social media handle to share the change in the date of National Cinema Day.

The post read, "The National Cinema Day was previously announced to be held on 16th September, however, on request from various stake holders and in order to maximize participation, it would now be held on 23rd September #NationalCinemaDay2022 #Sep23."

In his press statement, the association mentioned that more than 4000 screens, including those of the cinema chains PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival, MIRA, Citypride, ASIAN, Mukta A2, Movie Time, Wave, M2K and Delite will be participating in this unique initiative.

The statement further read, "National Cinema Day celebrates the successful reopening of cinemas and is a 'thank you' to the moviegoers who made this happen. National Cinema Day is also an invitation to those moviegoers who haven't made it back to a cinema near them, yet. India has a thriving domestic film industry and has seen one of the sharpest recoveries in the film exhibition business, globally. Quarter 1, FY'23 recorded impressive numbers among cinema operators on the back of global and local tent poles that resonated with the Indian audience. The quarter was marked by the release of some of the biggest domestic hits like KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, Vikram, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Hollywood hits such as Doctor Strange and Top Gun Maverick."

Speaking about Brahmastra, the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer minted around Rs 36 Crore on its first day of release, making it the biggest Bollywood opener of 2022.