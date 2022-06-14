Brahmastra Trailer Early Reactions Will Leave You Excited!

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in the lead roles, is all set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. Tomorrow, the film's trailer will be unveiled on YouTube, and we are here with early reactions over it. The makers of Brahmastra arranged a special screening of the film's trailer and a few people got to catch it earlier than others.

Reacting to the trailer, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, "'BRAHMASTRA' TRAILER: GET READY FOR 'ASTRAVERSE'... Yes, the wait was worth it... #BrahmāstraTrailer boasts of everything that you would expect from an event film: Stars, scale, mythology and of course, VFX... This one's meant for the BIG SCREEN... Trailer arrives tomorrow."

Another journalist Sanyukta Rathi tweeted, "What a fantastic trailer of #Brahmastra 😍 Grand and stupendous visuals. #RanbirKapoor is so damn handsome that I am even ready to be his 2nd wife (only if he agrees). I'd have no problem sharing him with @aliaa08 😂 #BrahmastraTrailer #AliaBhatt."

One more journalist Tushar Joshi tweeted, "First thoughts : Not a super hero movie. But more of a mythological hero, Shiva and Isha in Ayan Mukerji's #BrahmastraTrailer stand out as the most pivotal points in story telling. Think of a love story in a magical fantasy land."

Film critic Aavishkar tweeted, "Yes, I've seen #BrahmastraTrailer and I genuinely liked it. It promises everything that I had expected from the film based on whatever I had heard. Interesting plot, magical chemistry, mythology, stunning visuals and BGM are the USPs. #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt #Brahmastra."

Recently, while unveiling the teaser of Brahmastra, Ayan said that for many years, he thought the film would never get made and he will die making it.

"So many people asked me why the film is taking so long, and why is it so expensive. They asked me to make another romantic film. But, I always believed, if we got Brahmastra right, it would be very pioneering for our country," added Mukerji.