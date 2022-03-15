Did Director Atlee Really Take A Jibe At Shah Rukh Khan? Here Is The Truth!

Since a long time, rumours of director Atlee's collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan for an untitled upcoming film has been making SRKians curious, but neither the director nor the superstar has announced the film officially. Amid all the speculations, Atlee's recent Instagram post made the fans of Shah Rukh suspicious about the alleged cold war between him and the Dilwale actor.

It all happened when Atlee shared a post on his Instagram page, which has a picture of Mike Tyson and its text reads as, "A Time Will Come in your life when some will regret why they treated you wrong, Trust me it will come."

Many fans of SRK assumed that the director is taking a sly jibe at Shah Rukh via his post, as the latter is unable to give time to his film's shoot schedule. Owing to a surge in negative comments on his Instagram post, Atlee also restricted comments on his post.

Going by Atlee's post, it's pretty clear that he didn't mean to take any jibe at the superstar, but we wonder why netizens are making a mountain out of a molehill.

On a related note, Shah Rukh has announced his comeback film Pathaan, which is being helmed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles and is slated to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Speaking of Atlee's next, it is to be seen when Shah Rukh Khan will make an official announcement about the same. Well, whenever it happens, one thing is sure that fans will go berserk over it!