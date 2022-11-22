Did You Know Yami Gautam Was Dating Salman Khan’s Brother In Law Before Marrying Aditya Dhar?

Yami Gautam - the name doesn't need an introduction. She is one of the most talented actressed in Bollywood and has won millions of hearts with her flawless beauty and impressive acting skills. Yami made her big Bollywood debut with the 2012 release Vicky Donor opposite Ayushmann Khurrana following which there was no looking back for her. In her career of a decade, Yami has given us several hit movies and it is a treat to watch her perform on the big screen.

Interestingly, Yami is one of the actresses who keep her personal life under the wraps. However, it hasn't been long since the Uri: The Surgical Strike actress made the headlines for her love life. This happened when she was allegedly dating Salman Khan's brother in law Pulkit Samrat. For the uninitiated, Pulkit was then married to Salman's rakhi sister Shweta Rohira. The reports of Yami dating Pulkit surfaced while they were shooting for the 2015 release Sanam Re. It was the same time when Pulkit and Shweta's marriage had hit the rock bottom.

In fact, Shweta had even called Yami a home breaker. "Yami was the smoke that led to whatever happened between Pulkit and me. She is a home-breaker. I was living in an illusion. I trusted Pulkit. The film industry is a very small world. I get to know things about him even if I don't want to," Shweta told Spotboye. However, Pulkit and Yami's rumoured affair didn't last long and they called it quits in 2018.

Later, Yami tied the knot with National Award Winning director Aditya Dhar in a traditional wedding in June 2021 in the presence of their respective families. She is often seen sharing beautiful pics with her main on social media which are a treat to the fans. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Yami will be next seen in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga with Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar. Besides, she will also be seen playing the lead role in Lost which is an investigative thriller. The movie also features Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee, and Tushar Pandey in key roles.