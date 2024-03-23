"Later, We Would Binge On Gujiyas" Says Yami Gautam Dhar Reminiscing About Her Holi Celebrations!

This year has already started with a bang for Yami Gautam Dhar as her film Article 370 has gained nationwide acclaim. The actress is earning heaps of praise from the audience and critics for her phenomenal performance. The film has also set its strong presence at the box office with its worldwide collection of 106.40 Cr. Gross and 78.33 Cr. India Net. For the first time, she has played an action drama with such a gripping narrative that Yami has garnered a lot of love from the audiences as well.

This year Yami Gautam is all geared up to celebrate Holi with her near and dear ones. Growing up with two siblings - sister Surilie and brother Ojas - Holi was a lot of fun for Yami Gautam. While speaking to a leading publication, she shares, "I remember, a night before the festival, we would decide what clothes to wear and, in the morning, our mom would apply oil on our faces and bodies so that the colour could come off easily. Once we were done playing, we would excitedly go home to see our mother's reaction. Later, we would binge on gujiyas."

The actress, who is celebrating Holi in Mumbai this year, is excited to try Maharashtrian delicacies. "These days, I am happy to binge on any sweets and whatever is homemade," says Yami, who is all set to welcome her first child with husband Aditya Dhar. Talking about her current state of mind, she shares, "I am just very happy, and it is important to be happy and healthy. We all are thrilled that next year there will be another member joining us for Holi. However, it is also said that when you are expecting, your baby is also experiencing the same emotions as you are, which is exciting."

Yami's posts often reflect her love for traditional festivals and celebrations and after this year the fun of the festivities will be much more exciting after the new member arrives. Moreover, with her last films, be it, A Thursday, Dasvi, Lost, and many more, she gave some phenomenal performances and in Article 370 she played a prominent role that was appreciated by the critics and the audience.

On the work front, Yami will be next seen in Dhoom Dham post her pregnancy.