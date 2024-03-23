"Later, We Would Binge On Gujiyas" Says Yami Gautam Dhar Reminiscing About Her Holi Celebrations!

This
year
has
already
started
with
a
bang
for
Yami
Gautam
Dhar
as
her
film
Article
370
has
gained
nationwide
acclaim.
The
actress
is
earning
heaps
of
praise
from
the
audience
and
critics
for
her
phenomenal
performance.
The
film
has
also
set
its
strong
presence
at
the
box
office
with
its
worldwide
collection
of
106.40
Cr.
Gross
and
78.33
Cr.
India
Net.
For
the
first
time,
she
has
played
an
action
drama
with
such
a
gripping
narrative
that
Yami
has
garnered
a
lot
of
love
from
the
audiences
as
well.
This
year
Yami
Gautam
is
all
geared
up
to
celebrate
Holi
with
her
near
and
dear
ones.
Growing
up
with
two
siblings
-
sister
Surilie
and
brother
Ojas
-
Holi
was
a
lot
of
fun
for
Yami
Gautam.
While
speaking
to
a
leading
publication,
she
shares,
"I
remember,
a
night
before
the
festival,
we
would
decide
what
clothes
to
wear
and,
in
the
morning,
our
mom
would
apply
oil
on
our
faces
and
bodies
so
that
the
colour
could
come
off
easily.
Once
we
were
done
playing,
we
would
excitedly
go
home
to
see
our
mother's
reaction.
Later,
we
would
binge
on
gujiyas."
The
actress,
who
is
celebrating
Holi
in
Mumbai
this
year,
is
excited
to
try
Maharashtrian
delicacies.
"These
days,
I
am
happy
to
binge
on
any
sweets
and
whatever
is
homemade," says
Yami,
who
is
all
set
to
welcome
her
first
child
with
husband
Aditya
Dhar.
Talking
about
her
current
state
of
mind,
she
shares,
"I
am
just
very
happy,
and
it
is
important
to
be
happy
and
healthy.
We
all
are
thrilled
that
next
year
there
will
be
another
member
joining
us
for
Holi.
However,
it
is
also
said
that
when
you
are
expecting,
your
baby
is
also
experiencing
the
same
emotions
as
you
are,
which
is
exciting."
Yami's
posts
often
reflect
her
love
for
traditional
festivals
and
celebrations
and
after
this
year
the
fun
of
the
festivities
will
be
much
more
exciting
after
the
new
member
arrives.
Moreover,
with
her
last
films,
be
it,
A
Thursday,
Dasvi,
Lost,
and
many
more,
she
gave
some
phenomenal
performances
and
in
Article
370
she
played
a
prominent
role
that
was
appreciated
by
the
critics
and
the
audience.
On
the
work
front,
Yami
will
be
next
seen
in
Dhoom
Dham
post
her
pregnancy.
Story first published: Saturday, March 23, 2024, 14:41 [IST]