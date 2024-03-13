You're An Anchor Which Holds This Movie: Netizens Praise Yami Gautam's Extraordinary Performance

Yami
Gautam
starrer
'Article
370'
is
running
into
its
second
glorious
week
in
the
cinemas
across
the
nation.
The
film
upon
its
release,
has
taken
the
nation
with
the
storm.
Despite
the
fact,
that
the
film
is
running
into
its
second
week,
the
praises
from
the
audiences
continue
to
pour
in
for
Yami
Gautam
and
her
performance
as
Zooni
Haksar
in
the
film.
The
film
is
registering
a
large
number
of
audiences
coming
to
the
theatres
and
everywhere
Yami
Gautam's
extraordinary
performance
is
making
noises.
The
actress
has
left
a
solid
mark
with
her
performance
as
Zooni
Haksar
in
the
film
and
in
action
episodes,
dramatic
sequences,
and
the
climax
sequence
she
stood
brilliant.
Taking
to
social
media,
the
netizens
hailed
Yami
Gautam's
performance
in
the
film
and
said:
"Just
saw
#Article370
Movie
yesterday.
Such
a
well
made
movie.
@yamigautam
's
best
performance
for
sure.
Amazing
work
from
other
cast
as
well.
The
background
score
was
awesome
and
on
point.
You'll
really
enjoy
it
if
you
watch
it
as
a
movie"
Another
netizen
wrote
in
his
comment
saying,
"You
played
the
role
to
absolute
perfection
@yamigautam.
In
the
initial
scenes,
when
you
were
showing
your
phone
to
that
girl,
your
dialect
was
absolutely
spot
on
when
you
mentioned
"
yeh
students
mei
popular
hai"..
in
66
exact
way
how
a
Kashmiri
would
speak..
Guys
watch
the
film"
Hailing
the
performance
of
Yami
Gautam,
a
social
media
user
wrote,
"This
movie
is
really
incredible
masterpiece
and
@yamigautam
is
the
legend
national
award
is
the
minimum
honour
should
be
given
how
ever
you
have
maʼam
won
our
hearts
as
always
without
blinking
n
eye
I
watched
this
epic
saga.
This
should
be
tax
free
n
made
compulsory
for
all"
A
die-hard
fan
of
Yami
Gautam
praised
the
film,
saying
"Finally!!!
Watched
#Article370
here
in
Singapore.
No
words..
masterpiece
by
@AdityaDharFilms.
@yamigautam
mam
you
rock.
Wat
a
fantastic
performance.
U
are
an
anchor
which
holds
this
movie
through
out.
Packed
house
for
11.40
am
show.
A
must
watch
to
all
indians.
Plss
watch
it!"
A
social
media
user
wrote
a
long
post,
praising
Yami's
performance
in
Article
370
and
her
filmography
with
a
caption
that
says,
"@yamigautam
Yami
is
proving
to
be
one
of
the
most
successful
actresses
in
the
Indian
film
industry
She
harvests
hits
like
a
farmer
harvests
wheat
in
a
field
And
this
is
due
to
her
hard
work,
and
the
choice
of
different
and
unique
scripts
She
is
a
brave
Article
370
OMG
2
Chor
Nikal
Ke
Bhaga
(Huge
hit
on
Netflix)
Lost
Dasvi
and
many
more
to
come
Congratulations
on
the
success
of
the
film
#Article370
You
and
the
talented
and
amazing
actress
#Priyamani
You
made
history
Well
done
Sending
lots
of
affection
and
love"
Yami
Gautam
has
sufficient
star
power
to
drive
a
film.
Moreover,
she
is
an
accomplished
performer
to
which
audiences
love
to
watch
on-screen.
Her
performance
as
Zooni
in
Article
370
is
testimony
to
the
fact
that
she
is
capable
of
doing
every
kind
of
character.
The
reviews
Yami
is
receiving
for
her
performance
in
Article
370
show
a
lot
about
her
stature
and
how
brilliant
she
is
in
her
craft.
The
leading
lady
carried
the
entire
film
on
her
shoulder
and
proved
her
mettle.
Meanwhile,
on
the
work
front,
Yami
Gautam
will
be
next
seen
in
Dhoom
Dhaam.