Google CEO Sundar Pichai Is Accused Of Alleged Copyright Infringement By Filmmaker Suneel Darshan

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan has filed a case against Google CEO and five others for an alleged copyright infringement of his 2017 movie Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha on Youtube. In his complaint, the director stated that despite him not sharing the rights of the movie with anyone or releasing it anywhere, the film is running on Youtube with almost a million views. Darshan added that the film has been used with a billion infringements and a lot of money is being earned by illegally uploading it.

A news report in NDTV quoted Suneel Darshan to say, "I hold Sundar Pichai responsible since he represents Google. I have tracked over 1 billion views of my 'Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha' have been recorded. No action has been taken despite this concern being raised with the company."

Apart from Google CEO Sundar Pichai, the case has been filed against Joe Grier who is the Grievance Officer in Google, Gautam Anand who is the head of Youtube and four other employees in Google, as named in the FIR. Suneel Darshan also revealed to BollywoodLife saying, "This case, in particular, relates to a movie that I had released in 2017 (Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha), although I have another case that relates to the movies before that. This movie has billions of views. I have been emailing them and there's a lack of response from their end."

Further, stating that he is grateful to the legal system of the country, Suneel Darshan said, "Who wants to take on anyone who is so monstrous? I have great respect for the technology they have, but my rights were totally infringed. This is my first step to at least bringing it to their attention. I am very grateful to the legal system."

Apart from this, Suneel Darshan revealed that he does not want to get publicity by doing this. The director said, "I am not trying to gain publicity at all. I am only trying to put facts on record. I don't intend anything more than that. As a filmmaker and a copyright owner, I have certain rights and when you mercilessly infringe them, then what should I do? I am a helpless person." Talking about Ek Haseena Thi, Ek Deewana Tha, it starred Upen Patel, Shiv Darshan and Natasha Fernandez in the lead roles.