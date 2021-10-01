Google Doodle Pays Special Tribute To Sivaji Ganesan On The Legendary Actor’s 93rd Birth Anniversary

Today (October 1) marks the 93rd birth anniversary of late legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan. To celebrate the occasion and remember the thespian's life and works, Google came with a special doodle on him so as to pay a special tribute. Bengaluru-based artist Noopur Rajesh Choksi has created the special Google Doodle.

Actor Vikram Prabhu, the actor's grandson took to his Twitter handle to share the doodle and thank Google India and the artist for the beautiful art. "Here is the #Googledoodle honouring the Legend #SivajiGanesan on his 93rd birthday. Appreciate the people from Google India & their guest artist Noopur Rajesh Choksi for the doodle art. Another proud moment! Love him and miss him more every year!", he tweeted.

Here is the #Googledoodle honouring the Legend #SivajiGanesan on his 93rd birthday. Appreciate the people from Google India & their guest artist Noopur Rajesh Choksi for the doodle art. Another proud moment!😍 Love him and miss him more every year!❤️🙏 https://t.co/jq7WkUsBCw pic.twitter.com/A1aczdPEPl — Vikram Prabhu (@iamVikramPrabhu) September 30, 2021

Born as V Chinnaiya Manrayar Ganesamoorthy on October 1, 1928, Ganesan joined a theatre group at the age of 7. From the drama troupe trainers, he learned acting and various dance forms including Bharatanatyam and Kathak. His journey from Ganesan to Sivaji Ganesan was all about handwork and determination. Time and again he displayed the rare ability to remember lengthy dialogues, which impressed many who opined that he is perfect to play the lead roles in various skits. His portrayal of Shivaji in the play Shivaji Kanda Hindu Rajyam earned him the epithet 'Sivaji' which was also conferred on him at a public event presided over by social activist-reformer EV Ramasamy.

Known as the Marlon Brando of South India, Sivaji Ganesan started off his film career with the 1952 film Parasakthi directed by Krishnan-Panju. He appeared in nearly 300 films that also covered languages including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also, he was the first Indian actor to win a Best Actor award at an international film festival (Afro-Asian Film Festival in Cairo, Egypt). His last film was Pooparika Varugirom that released in 1999.

Sivaji Ganesan passed away on July 21, 2001 aged 72

The Legendary actor's sons Prabhu, Ramkumar and grandsons Dushyanth Ramkumar, Shivaji Dev and Vikram Prabhu are currently active in films.